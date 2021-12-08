Nine MHA employees graduate from GAIN program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration Wednesday night took place for the newest leaders in the greater Springfield area.

Nine Mental Health Association (MHA) employees graduated from the GAIN program. GAIN stands for Growth And Investment Network. The program was developed four years ago, to eliminate barriers in career advancement. The graduates are also automatically qualified to interview for open supervisory positions within MHA.

Sara Kyser of MHA told 22News, “These guys are the best. They’ve had to go through. They’ve had to get letters of recommendations by their colleagues and their supervisors. They’ve gone through the six month training program so they can be the next generation of leaders.”

This was the programs largest graduating class. Mayor Domenic Sarno also took part in the ceremony.