SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield welcomed its newest firefighters to the force Thursday.

A special badge pinning ceremony was held at Sullivan Safety Complex. Nine new recruits were sworn in and received their badges. These recruits recently graduated from ten weeks at the fire academy.

22News spoke with one new firefighter about what he’s most looking forward to in his new career.

“I love the city of Springfield, I grew up in the city of Springfield so it feels good to give back to my community and I love the thrill of firefighting. When someone needs your help and everybody else is going the opposite way, I’m looking forward to going into the action rather than out of it,” said Firefighter Joey Carbone.

There are currently 274 uniformed firefighters in the city of Springfield. The newest class of recruits will begin at the fire academy in January.