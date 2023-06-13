SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine students are looking at a brighter future after graduating with their high school diplomas from Phoenix Charter Academy.

The mission of the school is to work with disadvantaged students from Springfield, Holyoke and Chicopee to help them become self-sufficient adults.

Massachusetts Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler was the keynote speaker. He told 22News he was honored to be invited, “I said yes immediately when asked because when you understand the stories that these students have, how they’ve overcome so many barriers, to be in celebration with them, it’s really important for me.”

Phoenix Charter Academy currently serves around 200 students. They’ve seen nearly 40 graduates since 2016.