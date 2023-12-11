HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Negative Creep, a Nirvana tribute band, is scheduled to play two shows in Holyoke.

The Nirvana alternative rock band was formed in 1987 from Aberdeen, Washington. It was founded by lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic. Drummers included most notably Chad Channing, before recruiting Dave Grohl in 1990.

Musician Kurt Cobain performed Nirvana’s famous MTV Unplugged in New York in 1993, five months before his death at the age of 27. The set ended with a performance of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night”.

Negative Creep is set to recreate the MTV Unplugged in New York performance at The Divine Theater inside Gateway City Arts located at 92 Race St. in Holyoke on Thursday, December 28th. Special guest, singer, and songwriter, Brittany Bousquet of Chicopee will open the show.

On Friday, Negative Creep will perform songs from Nirvana’s third and final studio album, In Utero, such as “Heart-Shaped Box” and “All Apologies”. They will be accompanied by Tributary and Symposia.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for $25 per person at gatewaycityarts.com or $30 at the door. For both nights, a discount is offered for $40 to see each show.

After 11 years in the City of Holyoke, the Gateway City Arts building is up for sale. Their last scheduled concert will be held on December 31st. After that, the building will still be open for private events until a buyer has been found. For a list of events visit gatewaycityarts.com.