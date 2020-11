(WWLP) – There will be no Noon newscast on 22News on Thanksgiving.

The 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. newscasts will air as usual.

The Thanksgiving night football game is also postponed to Sunday due to the coronavirus. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will play Sunday. The Texans will still play the Lions Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and Washington will play the Cowboys 4:30 p.m.