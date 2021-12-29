No changes made to MGM Springfield’s New Year’s Eve event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is hosting their own New Year’s Eve celebration this year but with COVID-19 cases rising and changes being made to First Night in Northampton, 22News wanted to see if MGM is making changes to its plans.

At this time MGM Springfield has not made any announcements that they plan to make changes for their New Year’s Celebration, with masks recommended but not required for guests.

The mask mandate will go into effect on January 3rd in Springfield but MGM Springfield still plans to host events, from the entrance to the big celebration in the ballroom. Broadway’s Rock of Ages band will start performing in the Ballroom at 9 p.m. at the New Year’s event with tickets still available. At 11 p.m., they’ll open it up to guests as they ring in the New Year.

They’ll also have events throughout the night, starting at 6 p.m. Employees are required to wear masks.