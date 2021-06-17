No cookie surplus for Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts have come off a busy few days following what was thought to be a cookie surplus.

A national story earlier this week announced the surplus, and in turn, the local community members reached out to support and purchase Girl Scout cookies from local troops.

However, the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts worked diligently this year, also selling cookies online, and did not have a surplus of cookies. A spokesperson for the organization told 22News that the Girl Scouts really appreciated the support from the community.

Thanks to our local community’s bigheartedness, Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts donated a record 10,000+ boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Barnes Air National Guard and USO Pioneer Valley this year and another 10,000+ boxes to local Girl Scouts to distribute to first responders and food banks in their communities. Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts

Local favorites include Thin Mints, and Samoas, the organization said.