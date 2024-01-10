MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was sent to Lakeside Drive for a furnace fire on Wednesday.

According to the Monson Fire Department, at 5:30 a.m., the department received a call from a resident of the house that there was smoke in the bedroom at 81 Lakeside Drive. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke in a mechanical room that contained the furnace, and shut off the emergency switch killing all of the power to the furnace. The fire was contained to the furnace and there was no damage to the home.

The department credits the working smoke alarms and the activation of the 911 system for the positive outcome of the fire.

Smoke alarms are a crucial home safety tool and should be installed on every level of your house and should be tested every month. It is important to put in fresh alkaline batteries if your alarms use them, and replace the alarms if they’re more than 10 years old. Replace carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven years, depending on the specific model.

When putting a new smoke alarm in, get a replacement with a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature. Select photoelectric alarms from a well-known national brand, and look out for the mark of an independent testing lab such as UL or Intertek/ETL.