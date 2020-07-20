No fall sports for Western New England University and Springfield College this year due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fields and facilities are currently empty at Western New England University and Springfield College and unfortunately they will be staying that way in the fall due to COVID-19.

Springfield College and Western New England University announced they will be postponing fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns. Both schools said the decision was based on the safety of student athletes, coaches, and staff and to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“We care so much about our industry and student athletes and our families and we believe in what athletics can do as part of the process that we can find ways to still try to accomplish those goals,” said Matt LeBranche, Athletic Director of Western New England University.

A decision that Western New England Senior Field Hockey Player Haley Daigneault is still coming to grips with, “Freshman year, I never would have thought that I wouldn’t have a senior year. Definitely disappointing since team-wise, we really had a great team. Hopefully, there’s a chance that if things change, something could go on. Maybe something like a shortened regular season in the spring.”

Both schools will allow teams to practice which includes strength training workouts and athletic counseling.

LaBranche said he’s hopeful that the fall teams could eventually resume play in the spring.

WNEU Field Hockey team

In a statement, Springfield College said the school will be re-evaluating returning to play throughout the fall semester.