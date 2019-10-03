No foul play suspected in death after rescue in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Russell died Tuesday after what was initially a “rescue operation” in a heavily wooded area.
According to Jim Leydon, spokesman for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, a 53-year-old man “looks to have been finishing when he had what appears to be a medical issue.”
It is unclear what the man was doing that led to his death or where exactly he was. Police could only confirm that it was a heavily wooded area.
Leydon said no foul play is suspected in his death although crime scene investigators were called to the area around 1:30 p.m.
State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will continue to investigate how the man died.