WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be no in-person learning at St. Mary’s Elementary School Monday and Tuesday due to a broken pipe.

According to St. Mary’s Principal Matthew Collins, the elementary school in Westfield will not have in-person learning on Tuesday due to work being done after a broken pipe.

Students in grades K-8 will attend school remotely. The Early Childhood program will not have school.

The High School will be open for in-person classes as scheduled.