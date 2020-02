AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — There were no injuries after a two-car accident in Feeding Hills Friday evening.

Agawam Police told 22News two cars were involved in a crash on the Route 187 curve and South Westfield Street.

Police said one driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

photo courtesy: Christopher D. of Agawam

