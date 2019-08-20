No injuries reported after trees came down in Agawam during powerful storms

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a wonder no one was hurt in Agawam after Monday’s powerful storms toppled trees onto powerlines and homes.

Just hours after the storm came barreling through a tree-lined neighborhood in Agawam, crews got to work cleaning up. Bit by bit a tree removal company cut back limbs that came crashing onto power lines and homes. Roberta Circle was one of the hardest hit.

“Some damage came back through this way,” said Steve Mercier of Agawam said. “The DPW guy told me that it actually ended up on Sumner Ave. 6.”

The powerful thunderstorm generated strong straight-line winds and dumped a lot rain – putting part of the street underway.

“Down the end of Roberta constantly floods,” Mercier told 22News. “And where Roberta meets Leonard Street it’s a total washout.”

Clyde Simpson of Agawam said, “I was home watching the storm on your channel.”

In all, five trees along Roberta Circle came crashing down. Two homes were damaged, but the town building inspector said both were structurally sound and gave the green light for everyone to return to their homes.

Florida Drive also saw some damage. At least two large trees fell over, one narrowly missed a house, but still managed to rip the electrical entrance from their home.

No injuries were reported.