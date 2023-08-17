CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was an accident on 391 north bound in Chicopee Thursday afternoon.
22News was at the scene of the accident where they saw a black vehicle with its air bags deployed, and debris was scattered across the highway.
State police was present, and no injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you as soon as information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.