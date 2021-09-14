No mask mandate in Ludlow despite nearby communities implementing them

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country and in Massachusetts, many municipalities are implementing mask mandates.

Tuesday night, Ludlow’s Health Board voted the other way, against a mask mandate in the town. Many other nearby towns do have a mandate in place, so you’ll want to keep that mask on hand. Paul Comtois from Ludlow is always masking up, no matter where he goes.

“I wear them all the time,” said Comtois. “I want to protect myself and protect others. When I leave the house, I grab my cellphone and my mask. It’s no big deal.”

The town of Ludlow’s Health Board voted to not have a mask mandate, but they’re still strongly encouraging people to wear one in all indoor places. While it’s not happening in this town, there are still several western Massachusetts areas where you need a face covering.

As more communities put in place mask mandates, keep your mask in your car so you always have it on hand. Right now, if you want to go into any indoor public spaces, like restaurants, you’ll need a mask in Northampton, Amherst, Hadley, Granby, Springfield, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Easthampton, and Belchertown. Greenfield is also be jumping in on the indoor mask order starting next Monday.

“I think it protects citizens immensely,” said Stanley Jacos of Granby. “I don’t care if there’s a mask mandate or not I’m wearing it, you can see now, I’m wearing it all the time no matter what.”

The West Springfield Board of Health is set to hold a hearing on an indoor mask mandate Wednesday, which could affect one of the biggest events in our region, the BIG E.