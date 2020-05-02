No new deaths reported at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in nearly a month

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – For the first time in nearly a month, no new deaths have been reported at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The COVID-19 crises in the facility has gained national attention around the country with one death reported nearly every day of April. As of Friday, 83 veterans have died since the start of the outbreak at the home. In late March, 71 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 80 veterans at the home tested positive, a number which hasn’t changed for the last two weeks. Most residents are at the home but 36 are off-site at a nursing unit within Holyoke Medical Center.

The state says they’ll be onboarding additional new staff on Monday to continue ensuring adequate staffing ratios.

