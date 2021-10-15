No Parade of Big Balloon Parade for second year in a row

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – There will be no Parade of the Big Balloons for the second consecutive year.

The Spirit of Springfield made the announcement on Friday, citing several reasons, including ongoing COVID concerns. President Judy Matt said they’ve been unable to recruit high schools bands and dance schools due to the pandemic. Also a major problem, the price of helium.

Matt told 22News, “This is an extraordinary year not only being able to get it but to be able to pay for it. So rather than have a parade come down the street with three balloons and very few marchers it wasn’t something we wanted to put our name on this year.”

The Parade of the Big Balloons has been held on Main Street on the day after Thanksgiving since 1991.