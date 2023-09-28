SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A holiday favorite is once again canceled, there will be no Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield.

The event has been canceled for the fourth year in a row. Spirit of Springfield President, Judy Matt told 22News the ongoing helium shortage is the reason behind the decision. The parade has been an annual tradition for downtown Springfield on the day after Thanksgiving.

The last parade of big balloons was in 2019.