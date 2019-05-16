No parking on certain roads in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Brimfield Police Department is reminding people to not park on certain roads for the Brimfield Antique Flea Market.

According to Brimfield Police, there is no parking on the following roads:

Palmer Road (Route 20)

Prospect Hill Road

Mill Lane Road

Warren Road

Brookfield Road

Cross St

North Main Street

Parking is also restricted in the Town Hall parking lot, the Elementary School Parking Lot, the Brimfield Cemetery and the Police/Fire Department lot only to business within those buildings.

Police say there is available parking in numerous fields and if they fill up people are instructed to wait for a spot to open up.

People who park in the areas listed will receive a citation according to Brimfield Police.

