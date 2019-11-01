No-shave November: Share your before and after photos!

(WWLP) – It’s No-Shave November, so get ready to go all-natural and let your hair grow!

If you’re planning on participating in No-Shave November, 22News wants a before and after picture of your process. Everyone including residents, police and even lawmakers are encouraged to send a photo and tell us a little about why you’re doing it this year.

According to No-shave.org, No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conservation and raise cancer awareness.

The concept is to grow awareness by embracing your hair, which many cancer patients lose. Participants are encouraged to donate the money they typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and help those fighting the battle.

Click here to set up your own No-shave November or click here to support someone who is.

Local Police and Fire Departments are participating in the 2019 Home Base No-Shave which is hosted by the Boston Red Sox and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Help support our Department's efforts for Home Base No Shave!Throughout the month of November, our Department has… Posted by South Hadley Police Department on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Proceeds from this fundraiser go towards raising awareness and funds for the critical life-saving care that Home Base provides to Veterans and their families to heal from the invisible wounds of war, such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.

Here is a list of the local departments participating and how you can donate:

To support the South Hadley Police Department, click here.

To support the Hadley Police Department, click here.

To support the Northampton Police Department, click here.

It’s November! That means it’s time for us to participate in the 5th Annual Home Base No Shave fundraiser.Each… Posted by Northampton Police Department on Friday, November 1, 2019

No Shave November!The Hadley Police Department would like to announce our participation in the 2019 Home Base No… Posted by Hadley Police Department on Friday, November 1, 2019

Are you participating? Send a before and after photo to ReportIt@wwlp.com.