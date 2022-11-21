SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield Department of Public Works is notifying residents that there will be no trash, yard waste, recycling, or bulk items being collected on Thursday.

Thursday is Thanksgiving, which means there will be no trash collecting on Thursday, according to the City of Springfield. Residents that are usually scheduled for Thursday’s trash pick up will have their items picked up on Saturday, November 26.

Due to a large amount of yard waste over the last two weeks in Springfield, DPW Solid Waste crews are running 1-2 days behind with their collection. Before stopping yard waste collection, DPW will provide notice as soon as possible to ensure that residents have enough time to meet the final collection dates.

Also, residents can bring their yard and leaf waste to the Bondi’s Island drop-off at no charge during their regular operating hours Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.