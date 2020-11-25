No visitations at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home due to staff member testing positive

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitations at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have been suspended after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Health and Human Services spokesperson, a direct care employee tested positive on November 20 following weekly routine staff testing. That staff member was the last at the facility on the 17th.

The soldiers’ home has now suspended visitation for all units. Visitation is expected to resume on Wednesday, December 2, pending facility-wide testing results. Veterans, families, and staff have been notified.

No veterans have tested positive at this point.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Soldiers' Home in Holyoke

More Soldiers' Home In Holyoke COVID-19 Cases

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes