No visitations at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home due to staff member testing positive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitations at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have been suspended after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Health and Human Services spokesperson, a direct care employee tested positive on November 20 following weekly routine staff testing. That staff member was the last at the facility on the 17th.

The soldiers’ home has now suspended visitation for all units. Visitation is expected to resume on Wednesday, December 2, pending facility-wide testing results. Veterans, families, and staff have been notified.

No veterans have tested positive at this point.