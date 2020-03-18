No visitors allowed at Baystate Hospitals due to coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – No visitors are allowed at any Baystate Hospital due to the increasing spread of the coronavirus.

According to Baystate Medical Center’s spokesperson Keith O’Connor, the visitor policies have been updated for Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield and Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield.

Baystate Health is implementing the policy to help reduce patient and employee exposure to COVID-19.

The following exceptions are at the discretion of Baystate Health and will be screened prior to visitation: