CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents that live on Old Fuller Road in Chicopee will be without water for several hours Monday afternoon due to a water main leak.

According to the City of Chicopee, the water leak is minor and will take up to three hours to repair. Residents that live on Old Fuller Road from 500 Fuller Road to Paul Bunyan Nursery are affected by the closure.

Traffic will still be allowed to drive on the road while repairs are made.