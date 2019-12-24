No white Christmas in the forecast this season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – So, we won’t have a white Christmas this year, after the recent warm-up.

A white Christmas is defined as a Christmas day with least an inch of snow on the ground, and the past few days in western Massachusetts temperatures have been extremely mild, melting most of the snow.

We spoke to one resident who was disappointed there won’t be any snow on the ground this Christmas.

Portland Wilson, who was visiting Springfield from Washington D.C. told 22News, “It’s just nice to see some remnants of snow, but it can get a little crazy if we get a big snowstorm. It just makes it better when we can get out and shop and spend time together as a family, without having to shovel out the driveway or snow blow.”

Last year, there was only enough snow in the Berkshires to be considered a white Christmas. But in 2017, many locals woke up to over 6 inches of snow.