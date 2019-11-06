No winner declared in Westfield mayoral race

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were four contested mayoral races on Election Day in western Massachusetts, but one of them has yet to be decided.

State Senator Don Humason is narrowly beating Police Captain Michael McCabe in the race by just 97 votes. There are still absentee votes to be counted, and Humason said he won’t declare himself the winner until it’s official.

McCabe told 22News he will ask for a recount. Humason would replace Brian Sullivan, who chose not seek a third term, and who will be leaving office before next year.

The official numbers will be released in a few days once they are confirmed by the Westfield Clerk’s office.

We will update you as soon as the final numbers are released.