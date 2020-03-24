Non-essential businesses close for at least two weeks in the state

Closings and Delays
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For at least the next two weeks, all non-essential businesses in the state will be closed to help stop the coronavirus.

Governor Baker issued a stay-at-home advisory on Monday and asked that all non-essential businesses close by noon on Tuesday. That includes businesses like hair and nail salons, barbershops, and recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Currently, public transportation will remain open along with essential businesses such as pharmacies, hospitals, grocery stores, and other businesses. The governor is reassuring residents they will not be denied access to food or medication.

