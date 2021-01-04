Non-profit organization cleans under I-391 bridge in Holyoke, finds 150 needles

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit organization called Make Massachusetts Fishing Spots Great Again (MMFSGA) cleaned under the I-391 bridge and found over 150 needles according to Brett Richards, president of the organization.

The non-profit organization focuses on protecting Massachusetts waterways by organizing cleanups, tallying over 12,000 pounds of garbage cleanup in the last year.

While cleaning, the members of the organization found over 150 hypodermic needles under the bridge in just a couple of hours.

MMFSGA plans to clean this spot again and is currently looking for volunteers. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/443488079527350/?ref=share