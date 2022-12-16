HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization is offering lunch to seniors at a local Holyoke restaurant.

WestMass ElderCare has teamed up with Taino Restaurant in Holyoke which will provide a hot lunch to individuals that are 60 years or older. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Latino restaurant offers yuca with garlic and onions, pulled pork, yellow rice with pigeon peas, beef stew, and more.

For those interested, contact WestMass ElderCare at 413-538- 9020 for more information or sign up with a staff member at Taino every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Taino Restaurant is located at 548 South Street in Holyoke. According to WestMass ElderCare, a voluntary, confidential donation of $2.25 per meal is suggested for program participants.

“The food is delicious, the restaurant is spacious, and there’s plenty of parking!” Holyoke resident Hipolito Echevarria

“One of WMEC’s strengths is the diversity of our staff and consumers, and we strive to provide services which reflect their culture and traditions. We are so pleased to provide an opportunity for older adults in our community to come together at Taino to enjoy delicious, authentic Latino cuisine.” Lisa Lovell, director of nutrition for WestMass ElderCare

WestMass ElderCare, Inc. is a private, non-profit agency that serves Holyoke, Chicopee, South Hadley, Granby, Belchertown, Ludlow, Ware and other surrounding communities. They offer home care services for older adults and people with disabilities helping them stay independent and in their own homes.