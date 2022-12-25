HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Province Ministries announced that Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke will be open to serve the community a festive meal on Sunday.

The holiday season can be difficult for those without homes or a support system. So, during the holiday season, they give people a place to gather and enjoy a great meal to meet physical needs as well emotional ones too.

Providence ministries strive to provide much-needed services and resources to those in need. One way they do this is through their community kitchen where a nutritious meal is served 365 days a year from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., which is when the dinner on Christmas Day will be served.