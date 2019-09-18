Noose found hanging from tree in front of Holyoke elementary school

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) -Holyoke police are investigating after a noose was found hanging from a tree in front of Maurice A. Donahue School Tuesday.

A joint statement from the City of Holyoke Mayor’s Office, Holyoke Police Department and the Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent/ Receiver Dr. Stephen Zrike reports that the noose was found near the Whiting Farms Road sidewalk in front of the school.

“Fortunately, the noose was not visible from the school, and to our knowledge, none of our students saw it prior to its removal. The Holyoke Police Department was immediately notified, and the noose was taken into evidence. This incident is being actively investigated by the authorities as a possible hate crime.” -Holyoke Public Schools spokeswoman Judy Taylor said in a news release sent to 22News

Taylor said, “Although there was no written threat accompanying the object, a noose is a visual symbol of violent racial hatred directed at African Americans, rooted in the history of lynching and slavery.”

“I am frustrated and saddened that such an act would happen here in Holyoke. While I am encouraged by the response from the Holyoke Police Department and the District Attorney’s office, our community must continue to stand up to hatred at every occurrence. We must meet that hatred with the love and respect that every person in our city deserves.” – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

