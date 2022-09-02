WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a historic moment in Westfield Friday, a local butchery and deli is celebrating it’s 75th anniversary.

The North Elm Butcher Block has been in the Puza family since 1937 and was originally owned by Bill Puza, who passed the deli down to his son Lenny. Lenny ran the business until 1999 and at that point passed it down to his son Dan, who still runs it today.

22News spoke to Daniel Puza about how his family created such a lasting legacy, “It’s not easy to shop at our store, we don’t have everything. So you’re coming here for something special and we try to give that back in spades, whether it’s by creating relationships, being friends with our customers, now some of them are my very best friends. I call them family.”

Attendees at Friday’s ceremony got a taste of that family legacy with a food truck offering breakfast sandwiches and weekend deals.