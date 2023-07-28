SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Landlord in the North End of Springfield treated their tenants and neighbors to a block party Friday afternoon.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Hallkeen Management at the Villa Nueva Vista apartments hosted its 6th annual Summer Community Party.

The outreach event featured food, music, vendors, and a traveling zoo and face painters. Organizers say this is the perfect opportunity for residents to come together after all the rain we have been seeing.

“Especially with everything that’s been happening lately, all the rainy weather we’ve had, we want to have a great weather day with everybody coming together and it makes it fun for everybody,” said Property Manager, Jessica Lozada.

The event had social services organizations such as the new north citizens council, and the big brother big sister program for people to gather resources from.