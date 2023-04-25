SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s North End is getting some improvements.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined Tuesday by the New North Citizens Council to announce the North End Neighborhood Improvement Project. The project will include the construction of concrete sidewalks, driveways and wheelchair ramps. Crews will also build a curb extension to create additional on-street parking.

President of Medina’s Market Jose Media told 22News he’s been waiting for these improvements for more than a decade, “Since they redeveloped Main Street with streets and the sidewalks, really improved the neighborhood. Now the additional parking can bring people from outside of the North End to come shop, do their business in the North End.”

The project is funded through The American Rescue Plan and Community Development Block Grants.