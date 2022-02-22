SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand reopening in Springfield for the North End Senior Center at Brightwood. Mayor Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, along with the city’s Director of Elder Affairs, were all in attendance Tuesday.

The center was forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic, when it was just a fitness center. It’s now reopening as an all-in-one senior center, with plenty of noticeable improvements to the building.

“There’s a fresh coat of paint everywhere, there’s positive messaging images all over the place, we’ve got brand new flooring, one new piece of fitness equipment, and we have a new director,” said Sandy Federico, Director of Elder Affairs in Springfield.

Federico told 22News that all the renovations are thanks to the city’s Parks, Building and Recreation Department, led by Patrick Sullivan.