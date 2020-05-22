Northampton Lodge of Elks gifted to establish field of honor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach Memorial Day Monday, the Northampton Lodge of Elks has received a gift from the Colonial Flag Foundation to establish a Memorial Field of honor.

There are more than 256 flags covering the field at the Lodge of Elks number 987 in the Florence section of Northampton.

Director Donald Rippetoe told 22News, the Lodge of Elks is proud to create this memorial for the men and women who serve and have served our country. This is actually the second year the Elk’s Lodge has has carried out this salute.

“We brought it back this year and we hope to make it an annual community tribute for the service an sacrifice, so it’s never forgotten, it’s always remembered,” Rippetoe said to 22News.

Lodge 997 is but one of 100 Elks lodges across the country to establish a field of honor and healing field.