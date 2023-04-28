WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Northeast Large Scale Train Show featuring big model trains took place at the Eastern State Exposition fairgrounds in West Springfield on Friday.

The event is sponsored by the Amherst Railway Society and included various large scale models for enthusiasts to see.

22News spoke with event director, John Sacerdote, about Friday’s event, “It’s really a good time of the year. Every time there is a show going on, I really enjoy it, especially when I see this many people starting to come in and enjoy themselves. So, I’m looking forward to the rest of today and tomorrow.”

In addition to operating large scale railroads and exhibits by major model railroad manufacturers, the show offered other features like a live drag and brag, a live stream, and a white elephant table.

Organizers say this event has something for everyone. If you missed Friday, the event will continue into Saturday.