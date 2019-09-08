Northeast Miracle Baseball League honors athletes with champions breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northeast Miracle Baseball League honored 80 athletes in Springfield on Sunday morning with a breakfast and award ceremony.

The miracle league aims to remove the barriers that keep kids with disabilities off the baseball field.

A baseball tournament was held Saturday between the Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut chapters.

The league promotes inclusivity and allows all athletes to play the game they love. Bob Accorsi, The Western Mass Sports Commission Co-Chairman, told 22News that the event included terrific athletes who love the game.

“There are some terrific athletes here that really, really love to play baseball,” said Accorsi. “The Miracle League allows them to actually play baseball, despite-or in spite of their conditions or disabilities.”

And Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance at Sunday morning’s ceremony.