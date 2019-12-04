Not shoveling sidewalks can be dangerous and costly

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plowing, shoveling and sanding your sidewalks isn’t an option… it’s a requirement.

Not doing so can be dangerous for yourself and others. Springfield resident Sarah Powell is one of many who have slipped due to an untreated sidewalk.

“Oh man, plenty of times over there when I lived on Saint James Avenue,” Powell told 22News. “I hurt my ankle.”

It’s up to each city and town to set their own laws when it comes to clearing snow and ice from sidewalks. In most communities, owners of any property must remove snow from adjacent public sidewalks and fire hydrants, within twenty-four hours after a storm ends.

The same goes for ice, it must be removed or sanded within 24 hours of being formed. One Springfield resident said all residents and businesses that haven’t cleared their sidewalks should do so immediately.

“You don’t only have grown people walking. You have kids on the sidewalk as well. It’s easy and dangerous to end up breaking a bone or end up in the emergency room,” Otis Herron said.

Depending on where you live, fines in Hampden County can range from $20-$50 for a first offense. Beyond a fine, if someone gets hurt on your property because you didn’t shovel, you can be sued.