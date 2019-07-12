Noted pianist pays visit to Springfield financial plaza

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The lunch crowd at one financial plaza in downtown Springfield got a nice treat Friday afternoon by a noted pianist who is usually more at home conducting the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Maestro Kevin Rhodes seemed just as comfortable at the keyboard, playing on one of the six colorful painted pianos strategically located downtown.

When Symphony goer Charles Page of Springfield heard that Kevin Rhodes would be giving an open-air performance downtown, Page just had to be there.

“I mean, I feel it’s a gift to the city of Springfield. To have the maestro from the Springfield symphony giving us an hour of his time on the piano,” said Page.

Kevin Rhodes performance on the painted piano is just the first of the Friday noon hour performances by a variety of gifted musicians who live in the Springfield area.

Many of these painted piano concerts will coincide with the Springfield business district’s farmer’s market at court square and MGM’s food truck Friday’s.

