Now’s the time: Get your snowblower ready for winter

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people are figuring out that putting off snow blower repairs until the last minute wasn’t such a good idea.

Delaying necessary repairs to your snowblower until Thanksgiving week normally wouldn’t be a bad idea, that is if we didn’t have a major snow storm heading our way Sunday.

But last minute repair requests have been piling up at Taplin Yard Pump & Power Equipment in Agawam.

“We got a lot of last minute charlie’s coming in,” said Marty Jagodowski. “We serviced about 65, 75 snow blowers this week alone. The biggest problem we have, we can’t deliver them all.”

It’s reported that snowblowers cause more than 5,000 serious injuries every year.

To make sure that you don’t end up going to the emergency room this winter, avoid wearing loose clothing which can easily become tangled in the moving parts of a snowblower. Also, don’t put your hands near the blades.