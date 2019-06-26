NTSB: Motorcyclists account for 13 percent of highway deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were two deadly motorcycle accidents last week, one in New Hampshire and another in Belchertown.

Safety should always be your number one priority and there are steps riders and drivers can take to ensure they’ll both stay safe.

Summer is here and that means you’ll be seeing a lot more motorcycles on the road. Unfortunately, that also means an increase in motorcycle accidents. Seven motorcycle riders were killed in an accident involving a Westfield Transport pick-up truck last Friday in New Hampshire.

The truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, was arrested and faces seven counts of negligent homicide. The victims were members of Marine veteran’s motorcycle club.

“As a veteran myself, I’m very sad about what happened in New Hampshire,” said Dennis Bolduc, owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield. “They were in a group they weren’t doing anything wrong. Wrong place wrong time but on a motorcycle, you need to be aware of everything around you.”

All Massachusetts motorcycle riders are required to wear a MassDOT certified helmet while on the road. Indian Motorcycle said wearing a helmet, protective gear, and always being aware of your surroundings are the best ways for riders to stay safe.

Bolduc told 22News drivers also must always be mindful of motorcycles on the road, look for them, and give them plenty of space.

“Make sure are aware of the motorcycles that’s out there,” said Bolduc. “If you are following one, just be a little more careful. If one is coming down the road, don’t pull out in front of them, give the guy a break. Be aware that they are there. Motorcycles are everywhere.”

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, motorcycle riders account for 13 percent of highway deaths.