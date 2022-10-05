HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator John Velis is scheduled to announce $25,000 for Nuestra Raices farm on Wednesday in Holyoke.

According to the Nuestras Raices website, they are a grassroots urban agriculture organization based in Holyoke. Its mission is to create healthy environments, celebrate “agri-culture,” harness their collective energy, and advance its mission of a just and sustainable future.

The funding was part of the recent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) legislation that was passed by the Senate and House and was signed into law by the Governor in December. The funding will help Nuestras Raices make improvements to their farm, La Finca, in Holyoke.

Nuestras Raices staff along with Holyoke City Councilor and Aide to Representative Patricia Duffy, Juan Anderson-Burgos, Executive Assistant to the Holyoke Mayor’s Office Nilka Ortiz, and members of the Holyoke community will be in attendance.

The announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Nuestras Raices Downtown Office on Main Street in Holyoke.