Nueva Esperanza helps Holyoke families celebrate Three Kings Day early

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke families filled Morgan Elementary School Saturday to celebrate Three Kings Day, two days early!

Nueva Esperanza partnered with several other local organizations to reward children of all ages with gifts.

Three Kings Day is a tradition among the Puerto Rican community.

The holiday represents the day the Three Wise Men gave gifts to Jesus Christ.

Raymond LoZada, a board member of Nueva Esperanza, told 22News that Nueva Esperanza wants to keep the Three Kings Day tradition alive for future generations.

“The whole three kings as a Puerto Rican we don’t want that culture to die out,” said LoZada. “There are a lot of Puerto Ricans in our area and we want to keep that culture alive.”

The first 1,000 children received a gift and then took photos with the Three Kings. Families also participated in a raffle and enjoyed plenty of snacks.

Kids at this event also got to take photos with characters, like frozen’s Olaf.

This event was all about bringing the community together to celebrate a Puerto Rican Tradition.

Holyoke resident Bianca Caisse told 22News that the celebration was a good way to pass on the culture and tradition to children in the community.

“And This is a good way to talk about it. The kids are like oh we are going to get gifts, but then they get knowledge at the same time,” said Caisse.

Nueva Esperanza has been holding this Three Kings event for the last 20 years in Holyoke.

The actual Three Kings Day is observed every year on January 6th.