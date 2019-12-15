Nueva Esperanza seeking gift wrap volunteers for 20th Annual Three Kings Day Event

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nueva Esperanza is seeking volunteers to help wrap gifts for its 20th Annual Three Kings Day event in Holyoke.

According to a news release sent to 22News, volunteers are needed from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 413 Main Street.

Everyone is also welcome to donate gifts at 401 Main Street!

Nueva Esperanza’s goal is to collect over 1,000 gifts between gift cards, unwrapped toys, and or monetary instruments in order to provide each youth with a wrapped gift!

If you have any questions about volunteering or donating, please call Nueva Esperanza at 413-437-7666.