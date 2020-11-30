Number of illegal firearms seized in Springfield continues to rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of firearms have been recovered in Springfield this month as violent crimes continue to increase in the city.

Springfield police officers seized 25 firearms in just the first two weeks of November and that number continues to climb.

Police in the city have been seeing an increase in violent crimes as the pandemic continues. Six illegally possessed firearms were seized by the narcotics unit the week of November 8. More recently, three firearms were seized from a home on Malden Street Friday night.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said during Mayor Sarno’s weekly COVID-19 update that gun violence has increased in the last several weeks and police are noticing it.

“It was a violent weekend in the city of Springfield, which is not unusual across the country. Firearm incidents are going nationwide and especially in large city’s. Springfield is not immune to it. On Friday night on Keith Street there was murder and another person shot. The second person shot is not really cooperating,” said Clapprood.

One of the victims was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he later died. Another victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made. The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating that incident.

There are 26 Springfield officers out with COVID-19 and state police are on standby if needed for assistance.