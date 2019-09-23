Numbers still rising after addition of metal detectors at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Many Big E fairgoers continue to be happy with the new metal detectors outside all the gates.

The Big E continues to set records left and right for attendance even with the new metal detectors outside every gate.

For the first time in its history, the big e is using metal detectors at all entrances.

It’s a way to enhance security in the wake of incidents witnessed across the country.

The Big E announced that Saturday’s attendance broke a single-day record, bringing in a total of 176,544 guests.

New numbers just released by the Big E show that more than 900,000 people have attended New England’s Great State Fair so far.

One woman we spoke with said she’s happy to see metal detectors at one of the largest fairs.

“I just feel safer that no illegal weapons are going to come into the Big E and everyone is going to be safe from that,” Myra Brandt of East Haddam, CT said.

Just last year, the Big E broke their all-time attendance record, with more than 1.5 million people attending.