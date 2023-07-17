SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unionized nurses at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield held an informational picket Monday over the closure and merger of several units at the hospital.

According to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Mercy’s corporate owner, Trinity Health, temporarily closed 20 intermediate care beds without indication as to when they will reopen.

One Nurse at Mercy, Jaime Hyatt, told 22News, a lack of leadership is contributing to the problem, “We’re losing staff, we’re losing beds, and we’re not having any guidance, our director level positions are all split half time between Mercy Hospital and Johnson Memorial in Connecticut and that doesn’t seem reasonable.”

When asked about Monday’s picket, Trinity Health sent 22News the following statement, “Mercy Medical Center continues to provide high-quality care to our patients that come to the hospital for care. As we manage changes in healthcare demand post-pandemic, and global workforce shortages, we aim to deliver care in ways that are most efficient and deliver the highest experience for the community. We are proud of our teams that provide life-saving care, including our nurses, providers, and other colleagues, each and every day.”