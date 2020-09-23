Nurses voice concerns over changes at Baystate Noble Hospital

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Healthcare workers and community members in Westfield are voicing their concerns over changes at Baystate Noble Hospital.

Registered nurses of Baystate Noble announced the results of a community survey at a news conference outside the hospital Wednesday. The survey focuses on community members’ response to staffing cuts and service eliminations, which they say have made it harder for patients to consistently receive safe, high-quality care.

“This community is tight-knit and they really do respect and respond to the nurses. They want the community hospital to remain just as much as we do, and in seeing that, we find that we need to support our community and go with what they’ve asked us to do,” said Registered Nurse Paul Dubin.

More than 460 community members took part in the survey, which was created in response to the closures of Baystate Noble’s intensive care unit and behavioral health services.