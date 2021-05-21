Nursing home gives back to community by donating toys

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local nursing home is giving back to the community, by donating toys to a Holyoke family in need.

Mont Marie Nursing Home teamed up with the Holyoke Fire Department and the Homework House, a non-profit that provides free after-school tutoring.

Friday night, volunteers stopped by with toys, snacks, and gift cards for a local family that’s been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic.

Roxane Cotton told 22News, “We wanted to give back to someone in the community, we worked with Homework house in the past and we wanted to fulfill all the wishes. It’s been a rough year for everyone, it’s been a rough year for Mont Marie and it feels good to do something for them”

Mont Marie has done similar donation events with the Homework House during the holidays.